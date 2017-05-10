Lana Del Rey is the 'best girlfriend'
The 31-year-old singer is currently dating fellow musician G-Eazy, and the flame-haired beauty believes she is the ideal partner because she is "unconditionally understanding", "very loving", and will want to be with her beau all the time. Speaking about her romantic side to Elle UK magazine, the 'Young and Beautiful' hitmaker said: "I actually am the best girlfriend because I only get into a relationship if I'm really excited about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|Wed
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 8
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC