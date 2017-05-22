Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd dance on Hollywood sign in new video
Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd dance on the Hollywood sign in the dreamlike video for new song Lust For Life. The pair have teamed up for the title track from Lana's upcoming album, following their collaborations on The Weeknd's songs Prisoner and Stargirl Interlude.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
