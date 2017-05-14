Lamar on track to be new rap god

Rappers who morph into superstars usually follow a well-traveled path that includes an overabundance of collaborations with other artists, radio-friendly pop hits, a bit of tabloid buzz and a conscious effort to eschew anything that might get too political or socially conscious. Kendrick Lamar took a different path and still emerged as the artist of the year, and it's one reason he's been elevated to superstar status with DAMN ., which has dominated pop culture since its release last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.