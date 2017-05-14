Lamar on track to be new rap god
Rappers who morph into superstars usually follow a well-traveled path that includes an overabundance of collaborations with other artists, radio-friendly pop hits, a bit of tabloid buzz and a conscious effort to eschew anything that might get too political or socially conscious. Kendrick Lamar took a different path and still emerged as the artist of the year, and it's one reason he's been elevated to superstar status with DAMN ., which has dominated pop culture since its release last month.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 8
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
