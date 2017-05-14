Lamar on track to be new rap god

Lamar on track to be new rap god

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Rappers who morph into superstars usually follow a well-traveled path that includes an overabundance of collaborations with other artists, radio-friendly pop hits, a bit of tabloid buzz and a conscious effort to eschew anything that might get too political or socially conscious. Kendrick Lamar took a different path and still emerged as the artist of the year, and it's one reason he's been elevated to superstar status with DAMN ., which has dominated pop culture since its release last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... May 10 Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 8 MARLONN1029 38,729
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,023,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC