Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Travis Scott arrested for sending his fans WILD
Kylie Jenner likes a bad boy, especially as her latest boyfriend Travis Scott has found himself on the wrong side of the law again. The Go Off hitmaker was performing in the Arkansas in the US on Saturday night when his show got out of control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 8
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC