Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Romance Heats Up With Miami Getaway

E! News obtained exclusive photographs of the E! reality star and hip-hop artist enjoying some alone time in Miami over the weekend, and yes, there was plenty of PDA. Kylie, 19, was on hand to support the "Goosebumps" rapper as he took the stage at the Rolling Loud Festival on Sunday evening, a three-day music event held in Florida's Bayfront Park.

