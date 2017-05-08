Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Romance Heats Up With Miami Getaway
E! News obtained exclusive photographs of the E! reality star and hip-hop artist enjoying some alone time in Miami over the weekend, and yes, there was plenty of PDA. Kylie, 19, was on hand to support the "Goosebumps" rapper as he took the stage at the Rolling Loud Festival on Sunday evening, a three-day music event held in Florida's Bayfront Park.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|2 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|19 hr
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Mon
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|Sun
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
