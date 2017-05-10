KRS-One Apologizes To Ad-Rock For Blunder On "Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven"

After HipHopDX pointed out on Wednesday that KRS-One incorrectly names King Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys as one of the fallen MCs on the song "Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven" from his new album The World Is Mind , KRS-One clearly caught wind of it and made a statement via Twitter early Saturday , apologizing for the mistake and announcing he was pulling the song from the digital release of the album. "Peace," he wrote.

