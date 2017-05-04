Kodak Black Sentenced To 8,736 Hours In Jail After Violating House Arrest
Kodak Black has received a sentence of up to 364 days in county jail after being found guilty of violating his house arrest, the Sun Sentinel reports. The rapper, however, could be out of jail in a month if he completes a life skills course.
