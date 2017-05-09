Kendrick Lamar stays atop Billboard album sales chart
R&B singer Mary J. Blige and British alternative band Gorillaz could not break Kendrick Lamar's reign on the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, as the rapper's album "Damn." held onto the top spot for a third consecutive week.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|7 hr
|take a chance
|9
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|11 hr
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Mon
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|Sun
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
