Kelly Rowland: We don't treat Beyonc ...

Kelly Rowland: We don't treat Beyonc 'like a pregnant lady'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 35-year-old singer is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z - with whom she already has five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy - and although she's due within the next few months, her close friend and former Destiny's Child band mate Kelly says her inner circle haven't started treating her any differently. Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, Kelly, 36, said: "She likes to have fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Jackdarap 38,727
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Sun Well Well 147
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Apr 28 cbo 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Apr 22 Sykirian 93
News Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07) Apr 22 Boo Thang Blood L... 35
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Apr 21 ERIC 34
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC