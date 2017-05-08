Kanye West is 'recording his new album on a mountain'
The controversial rap star - whose last album, 'The Life of Pablo', was released in 2016 - has apparently taken himself to a remote mountaintop retreat in the US state of Wyoming to record his next LP. Kanye, 39, has spent the last two weeks at a recording studio on the mountain, having recently enjoyed two other creatively productive spells at the retreat.
