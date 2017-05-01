Kanye West avoiding Met Gala because of red carpet 'pressure'
The 39-year-old rapper will leave his wife Kim Kardashian West to attend the flashy ball - which takes place in New York City on Monday evening - alone for the first time since they made their debut in 2013, and sources now claim his decision comes as he believes he isn't ready to deal with the "stress and pressure" of a red carpet after he was hospitalised for exhaustion late last year. A source said: "It had nothing to do with the Met Gala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|16 hr
|Jackdarap
|38,727
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Well Well
|147
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Apr 28
|cbo
|1
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Apr 22
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
|Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ...
|Apr 21
|ERIC
|34
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC