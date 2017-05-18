Judge rules Princea s six siblings are legal heirs to his estate
Over a year after Prince died, a Minnesota judge has ruled that the late musician's six siblings are the legal heirs to his estate. The ruling came Friday in Carver County, MI, where Prince lived and worked on his Paisley Park estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Thu
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC