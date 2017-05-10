John Legend's daughter never watches TV

John Legend's daughter never watches TV

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 'All of Me' musician and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their daughter Luna into the world 12 months ago, and admits they haven't introduced her to "entertainment" of any kind just yet, although she has started to take an interest in her parents' mobile phones. John said when talking about the projects he chooses now he's a father: "I will probably do a few more things that are kid-friendly, but I'll still make music for grownups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... Wed Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 8 MARLONN1029 38,729
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC