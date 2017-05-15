Joe Budden: "Hip-Hop Is A Better Plac...

Joe Budden: "Hip-Hop Is A Better Place Without L.A. Reid"

Read more: Vibe

Joe Budden didn't hold back his feelings agaisnt former Epic executive L.A. Reid as he shared his thoughts on the sexual harassment allegations that came to light towards the 60-year-old on Complex's Everyday Struggle . Budden, who has worked with Reid during his time at Def Jam, laid out the allegations on Monday , as well as Reid's business dealings, calling him "an executive definition of a flop."

