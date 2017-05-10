Jack Black, Orlando Bloom among 'Red Nose Day' stars
Julia Roberts, Jack Black, Orlando Bloom, Paul Rudd and DJ Khaled are donning clown noses to help kids as part of TV's " Red Nose Day Special ." NBC announced Thursday that those stars will be joined by Mark Hamill, Bear Grylls, Dax Shepard and Yvette Nicole Brown during the fundraising telecast on May 25. The hourlong special hosted by Chris Hardwick will also feature a sequel to the 2003 film "Love Actually" called "Red Nose Day Actually" that reunites most of the original cast.
