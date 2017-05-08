Iain Duncan Smith raps Eminem to atta...

Iain Duncan Smith raps Eminem to attack Diane Abbott on a Good Morning Britaina 10:32 am - May 8,...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NME

As the race for the General Election 2017 marches on, Iain Duncan Smith surprised viewers of 'Good Morning Britain' today, when he rapped a verse of Eminem 's 'Lose Yourself' to attack Diane Abbott. The Conservative politician, formerly leader of the part Work And Pensions Secretary, appeared on ITV to take aim at the Labour MP for her disastrous radio interview last week in which she fluffed her speech when discussing police funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 19 min MARLONN1029 38,729
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey 16 hr Ase Bailey 1
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 22 hr RiccardoFire 7
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say Sun Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,869,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC