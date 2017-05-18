Hip Hop Single Sales: Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" Breaks Into Top 10
After seven weeks on the chart, Lil Uzi Vert's catchy ode to his dead homies, "XO Tour Llif3," found its way into the top 10 of the R&B/Hip Hop chart. DJ Khaled's monster single "I'm the One" featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper is keeping the #1 spot warm another week while Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars both have a single in the top 10. A few records to watch out for that are currently climbing the charts include French Montana's viral single "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee at #16, Khalid's "Location," which saw a 30 percent increase in sales from last week, sitting at #11, and Playboi Carti's "Magnolia," which hit #50 after a 90 percent increase in sales.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
