Hip Hop Single Sales: DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo &...

Just when it looked like Bruno Mars' hit single "That's What I Like" would never let go of the #1 slot on the Hip Hop & R&B Singles Chart, DJ Khaled arrives with his all-star "I'm The One" behemoth that features Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance The Rapper, to take its place. Other than that, not much has changed in the Top 10 of the charts for the week ending May 4, 2017, as the usual suspects have maintained their positions.

Chicago, IL

