Hip Hop Single Sales: DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo &...
Just when it looked like Bruno Mars' hit single "That's What I Like" would never let go of the #1 slot on the Hip Hop & R&B Singles Chart, DJ Khaled arrives with his all-star "I'm The One" behemoth that features Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance The Rapper, to take its place. Other than that, not much has changed in the Top 10 of the charts for the week ending May 4, 2017, as the usual suspects have maintained their positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 8
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC