Hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz to judge preliminary round of - Show Me the Money' in New York

American rapper and producer Swizz Beatz was set to judge the preliminary round of season six of Mnet's hip-hop competition "Show Me the Money" in New York on Saturday, according to Mnet. Swizz Beatz is joining the preliminary audition as a special judge at Brooklyn Studios.

