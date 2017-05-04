Hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz to judge preliminary round of - Show Me the Money' in New York
American rapper and producer Swizz Beatz was set to judge the preliminary round of season six of Mnet's hip-hop competition "Show Me the Money" in New York on Saturday, according to Mnet. Swizz Beatz is joining the preliminary audition as a special judge at Brooklyn Studios.
