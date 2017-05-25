Hear T-Pain, Young M.A Boast About Sex on New Song 'F.B.G.M.'
T-Pain celebrates finding "a girl who can do both" - as in "fuck bitches, get money" - on his new single "F.B.G.M.," featuring a cameo from Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. The king of Auto-Tune croons over a soulful electric guitar arpeggio and trap beat, boasting, "I think I found the one/ My baby girl gon' give me a son." While, in her brief guest verse, M.A echoes the theme, praising her new partner's sex-business dynamic: "Hustle on the weekdays, freakin' on the weekends."
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s...
|May 24
|hiphopfirstlady
|1
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|May 23
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC