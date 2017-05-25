Hear T-Pain, Young M.A Boast About Sex on New Song 'F.B.G.M.'

T-Pain celebrates finding "a girl who can do both" - as in "fuck bitches, get money" - on his new single "F.B.G.M.," featuring a cameo from Brooklyn rapper Young M.A. The king of Auto-Tune croons over a soulful electric guitar arpeggio and trap beat, boasting, "I think I found the one/ My baby girl gon' give me a son." While, in her brief guest verse, M.A echoes the theme, praising her new partner's sex-business dynamic: "Hustle on the weekdays, freakin' on the weekends."

