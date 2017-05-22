HBO's Animals gets a third season order
The show, which is like a highly adult version of The Secret Life of Pets , but focused on the more undomesticated species of fauna of New York City, was created by Mike Luciano and Phil Matarese and has become a revolving door of celebrity voice cameos, including appearances by everyone from rappers A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg to esteemed actors like Jessica Chastain and Judy Greer to celebrity chefs and more. The series is episodic and has introduced animal issues from a turkey seeking out revenge for his wife's murder on Thanksgiving to a pair of flies living out their ultra-short existence in pursuit of as much happiness as they can find.
