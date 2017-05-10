Hay Festival parties to celebrate 30th birthday

With just two weeks to go before the 30th Hay Festival begins, an action-packed late night music line-up has been announced, including headliners for the new club venue, The Sound of the Baskervilles, at Clyro Court, where the opening night party on Friday, May 26, sees Norman Jay MBE headlining with his disco-fuelled funky house set. Local stars SuperSonicDisco take centre stage at the venue on Saturday, May 27, followed by DJ Yoda and a hip hop flavour on the Sunday, and BBC 6 Music's funk and soul presenter DJ Craig Charles will close the opening weekend with a floor-filling dance set.

