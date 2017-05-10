Hay Festival parties to celebrate 30t...

Hay Festival parties to celebrate 30th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Ludlow Advertiser

With just two weeks to go before the 30th Hay Festival begins, an action-packed late night music line-up has been announced, including headliners for the new club venue, The Sound of the Baskervilles, at Clyro Court, where the opening night party on Friday, May 26, sees Norman Jay MBE headlining with his disco-fuelled funky house set. Local stars SuperSonicDisco take centre stage at the venue on Saturday, May 27, followed by DJ Yoda and a hip hop flavour on the Sunday, and BBC 6 Music's funk and soul presenter DJ Craig Charles will close the opening weekend with a floor-filling dance set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ludlow Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... May 10 Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 8 MARLONN1029 38,729
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,986,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC