Have You Noticed Michelle Williams Ki...

Have You Noticed Michelle Williams Killing It With Her Style Transformation Lately?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: VH1

The Destiny's Child member is buzzing in these social media streets with her style glow up and we're loving every minute of it. Of the three DC ladies, Michelle has traditionally been the most conservative with her wardrobe - opting for more demure looks that cover the arms and show only moderate amounts of leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at VH1.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line... 9 hr hav a-blast 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 18 annoyin artist 38,730
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... May 10 Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC