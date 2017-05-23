Have You Noticed Michelle Williams Killing It With Her Style Transformation Lately?
The Destiny's Child member is buzzing in these social media streets with her style glow up and we're loving every minute of it. Of the three DC ladies, Michelle has traditionally been the most conservative with her wardrobe - opting for more demure looks that cover the arms and show only moderate amounts of leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at VH1.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|9 hr
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC