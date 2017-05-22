Harvard student submits a hip-hop album as his final dissertation
A senior student at Harvard will be graduating with an A- after submitting a hip-hop album as his dissertation. Twenty-year-old Obasi Shaw called the 10-track album Liminal Minds and says it combines "elements of Middle English poetry with issues of racial identity in America".
