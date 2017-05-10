Harry Styles demands to be taken seri...

Harry Styles demands to be taken seriously on his debut solo...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

With his self-titled debut solo album, Harry Styles proves that while he may be capable of becoming this generation's Justin Timberlake, he really wants to be this generation's Mick Jagger. With a pleasant though uneven mix of different styles , the former One Direction member demands to be taken seriously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... May 10 Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 8 MARLONN1029 38,729
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,975,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC