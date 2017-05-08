Grammys to move to New York for 60th edition in 201810-May-17
The Grammys will move next year from Los Angeles to New York to mark the 60th edition of the music industry's premier awards, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday. The Grammys will take place on January 28 at the iconic Madison Square Garden after 14 years at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|1 hr
|Black is Black
|2
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|21 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mon
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Mon
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC