Grammys to move to New York for 60th edition in 201810-May-17

The Grammys will move next year from Los Angeles to New York to mark the 60th edition of the music industry's premier awards, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday. The Grammys will take place on January 28 at the iconic Madison Square Garden after 14 years at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

