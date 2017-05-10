Frank Ocean shot the Met Gala for Vogue
R&B star Frank Ocean can add Vogue photographer to his resume after shooting last week's Met Gala in New York City for the fashion bible. The Thinkin Bout You hitmaker made a rare public appearance at the high-profile event, and the singer has now revealed he was actually working at the party after being given the task of cameraman for Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to capture candid shots of the celebrities in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|4 hr
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Tue
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Mon
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|Mon
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC