Frank Ocean shot the Met Gala for Vogue

14 hrs ago Read more: Music-News.com

R&B star Frank Ocean can add Vogue photographer to his resume after shooting last week's Met Gala in New York City for the fashion bible. The Thinkin Bout You hitmaker made a rare public appearance at the high-profile event, and the singer has now revealed he was actually working at the party after being given the task of cameraman for Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to capture candid shots of the celebrities in attendance.

Chicago, IL

