Family fun planned to raise funds for midwives to volunteer in Uganda
A TEAM of midwives from Basingstoke hospital and Winchester hospital have organised a family funday in order to raise money for a life-saving trip to Uganda. They are raising money to volunteer their services in Hoima, Uganda in October this year, where they will be aiming to improve the maternal and child health of those in Hoima.
