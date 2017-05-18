Family Feud, indeed
Several media outlets are reporting that the "Family Feud" host is facing a number of allegations leveled against him by his ex-wife, Mary L. Vaughn, in a lawsuit filed, yet another legal dispute following the couple's bitter divorce more than a decade ago. Vaughn, Harvey's second wife, is suing the TV personality for $60 million, claiming that during their marriage, which lasted from 1996 until their contentious divorce in 2005, she was subjected to "prolonged torture with the infliction of severe mental pain and suffering."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC