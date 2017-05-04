Election 2017: Woodford Green Tory candidate Iain Duncan Smith raps...
WATCH: One of the 'great iconic cultural moments' took place on the @GMB sofas. We witnessed Iain Duncan Smith recite Eminem lyrics pic.twitter.com/PD2qti8wnV Not someone who would be usually pegged as a rap fan, the Brexiteer recited the song Lose Yourself on ITV's Good Morning Britain.
