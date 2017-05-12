Drake May Be Off The Hook In Baby Mama Scandal Because Of This Rapper
It seems like every stripper, Instagram model, and porn star are trying to say that Drake is their baby daddy! At this point, I would hope that Drake believes in wearing condoms as I'm still scarred from Jhonni Blaze's admission that he hit it raw. Moving on, word on the curb is that Drake may actually be off the hook in one of his latest baby mama scandals with former porn star Sophie Brussaux , as the woman may really be pregnant by none other than A$AP Rocky .
