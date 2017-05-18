Drake, Beyonce early winners at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
The early winners announced Sunday by dick clark productions included Beyonce, who won five, and twenty one pilots, who won four. The Chainsmokers picked up three The Billboard Awards will be held Sunday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where more awards will be announced.
