Chrissy Teigen's daughter won't eat her cooking
The 31-year-old model has 13-month-old daughter Luna with her husband and musician John Legend, and has said it "breaks her heart" that the tot won't eat the food she prepares for her, but has no problem eating her grandmother's cooking. She said: "If I try to steam green beans or puree them, she will not eat that.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|19 hr
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
