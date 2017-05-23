Chris Brown to skip court hearing?

The 28-year-old rapper was due to appear in court for a hearing during which his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran is set to plead for a permanent restraining order against the star, but according to TMZ.com , Chris will not be making an appearance and will instead be represented by his lawyer. Earlier this month, the 'Loyal' hitmaker was handed a temporary version of the document ordering him to stay away from his former flame, but Karrueche is pursuing legal action to get permanent papers put in place after she alleged that Chris had threatened to shoot her.

