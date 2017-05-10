Childish Gambino To Release Awaken, My Love! On Vinyl With a Virtual Reality Headset
Childish Gambino's most recent album Awaken, My Love! was released last December, and now the album will be out on vinyl on May 19th with a virtual reality component. Pitchfork writes that the package includes a "free VR headset and accompanying app, along with 'instructions to access exclusive virtual reality live performances from the PHAROS Experience.'
