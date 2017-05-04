Chief Keef Taunts Cops Following Arre...

Chief Keef Taunts Cops Following Arrest Warrant: 'Come Get Me'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Right now, Chief Keef is scheduled to play at Miami's Rolling Loud festival this weekend. But that's probably not going to happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... Wed Reality 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Wed No Chance For Rap... 3
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Wed Kwoldt 38,728
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Apr 22 Sykirian 93
News Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07) Apr 22 Boo Thang Blood L... 35
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC