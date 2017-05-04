Charlie Hunnam reveals intense preparation for 'King Arthur'

The 37-year-old English actor, who rose to fame for his portrayal of the gritty biker club leader Jax Teller on "Sons of Anarchy," put down the gun when the series ended three years ago, and picked up a sword for his latest role. He stars as Arthur in the action epic "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword," out on Friday, as the cliff-jumping, horse-riding reluctant hero whose legacy is to take back his throne stolen from him at birth by his evil uncle Vortigern , who murdered his father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.