Chance The Rapper Warns Of Rare Form Of Breast Cancer After Aunt's Death

Chance The Rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the passing of his Auntie Kim, and to also warn fans of the dangers of Inflammatory Breast Cancer, a rare disease that accounts for one to five percent of diagnosed breast cancer patients in the U.S. He revealed that his aunt, Kimberly Bennett, lost her battle with Inflammatory Breast Cancer on Sunday . The National Cancer Institute describes Inflammatory Breast Cancer as "a rare and very aggressive disease in which cancer cells block lymph vessels in the skin of the breast."

Chicago, IL

