Chance The Rapper Warns Of Rare Form Of Breast Cancer After Aunt's Death
Chance The Rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the passing of his Auntie Kim, and to also warn fans of the dangers of Inflammatory Breast Cancer, a rare disease that accounts for one to five percent of diagnosed breast cancer patients in the U.S. He revealed that his aunt, Kimberly Bennett, lost her battle with Inflammatory Breast Cancer on Sunday . The National Cancer Institute describes Inflammatory Breast Cancer as "a rare and very aggressive disease in which cancer cells block lymph vessels in the skin of the breast."
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|23 hr
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|Tue
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 8
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC