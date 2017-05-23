Cannes fetes itself with massive 70th anniversary bash
The Cannes Film Festival threw a star-studded celebration Tuesday for its 70th anniversary, drawing mobs of celebrities and a dozen former Palme d'Or winners to commemorate the illustrious French Riviera festival's birthday. Big names from across cinema streamed down the Cannes red carpet Tuesday night for a ceremony.
