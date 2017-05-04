Bruno Mars sells out all four shows i...

Bruno Mars sells out all four shows in one day

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Tickets for the first two shows sold out in about 15 minutes, which led promoters to put on a third show that also sold out. Tickets for the fourth show, on March 3, went on sale at 1.45pm on Friday and had sold out by 2pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 3 No Chance For Rap... 3
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 3 Kwoldt 38,728
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Apr 22 Sykirian 93
News Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07) Apr 22 Boo Thang Blood L... 35
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,391 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC