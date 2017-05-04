Bruno Mars sells out all four shows in one day
Tickets for the first two shows sold out in about 15 minutes, which led promoters to put on a third show that also sold out. Tickets for the fourth show, on March 3, went on sale at 1.45pm on Friday and had sold out by 2pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 3
|No Chance For Rap...
|3
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 3
|Kwoldt
|38,728
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Sykirian
|93
|Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07)
|Apr 22
|Boo Thang Blood L...
|35
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC