Bruno Mars hits #1, will head Down Un...

Bruno Mars hits #1, will head Down Under as he extends tour into 2018

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

If you couldn't get tickets to see Bruno Mars in North America, maybe you can catch him next year in Australia. Billboard reports that the singer is taking his 24K Magic World tour Down Under in early 2018, marking the first time he's played that part of the world in four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 22 hr Jackdarap 38,727
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Sun Well Well 147
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Apr 28 cbo 1
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Apr 22 Sykirian 93
News Gang-like graffiti is being sprayed all over Mi... (May '07) Apr 22 Boo Thang Blood L... 35
News Film of the Week: Many smiles to the gallon in ... Apr 21 ERIC 34
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC