Brit winner Emeli Sande tells of reco...

Brit winner Emeli Sande tells of recovering from divorce

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Emeli Sande has spoken out about her recovery following her divorce from her husband after just a year of marriage. The performer and songwriter said she was caught in a "whirlwind" when she and marine biologist Adam Gouraguine married in 2012, separating one year later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 18 annoyin artist 38,730
News Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ... May 10 Black is Black 4
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento May 9 RiccardoFire 10
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey May 8 Ase Bailey 1
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say May 7 Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,183,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC