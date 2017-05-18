Beyonc © holds baby shower

Read more: Watauga Democrat

Serena Williams and her Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams - were seen arriving at the private residence in Beverly Hills in limousines. Once inside, the group - which also included BeyoncA©'s mother Tina Lawson and the singer's daughter Blue Ivy - enjoyed the African themed decor and the various facilities put on by the hosts including a pool party with lifeguards, pool rafts and a lemonade bar for the children.

Chicago, IL

