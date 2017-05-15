Beyonc dominates 2017 BET Award nominations
The 35-year-old singer is up for a host of top accolades including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for 'Freedom', and Video of the Year and Album of the Year for her studio LP 'Lemonade'. Bruno Mars follows Beyonce with five nominations, including Album of the Year for his record '24K Magic', Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year for his single '24K Magic'.
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 8
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
