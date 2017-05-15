Beyonc dominates 2017 BET Award nominations

The 35-year-old singer is up for a host of top accolades including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for 'Freedom', and Video of the Year and Album of the Year for her studio LP 'Lemonade'. Bruno Mars follows Beyonce with five nominations, including Album of the Year for his record '24K Magic', Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Video of the Year for his single '24K Magic'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.