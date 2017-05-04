Battle between Eminem and National Pa...

Battle between Eminem and National Party rages on in High Court

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The battle over whether an unlicenced version of Eminem's Lose Yourself was used for a National political restarted at the High Court at Wellington this morning with a medley of music examples, ranging from Justin Bieber and Skrillex, to Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star . A National Party music expert is giving evidence in the trial this morning and is having different tracks played to the court to demonstrate songs with similar features.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
https://soundcloud.com/asebailey 4 hr Ase Bailey 1
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 9 hr RiccardoFire 7
News After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say 18 hr Brice N Livingston 6
News #WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ... May 3 Reality 4
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) May 3 Kwoldt 38,728
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
News From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can... Apr 24 @Real Kelly 3
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC