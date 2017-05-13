Arrested Development: Season 5 to Reportedly Begin Shooting this Summer
Bateman revealed the news on Twitter, indicating that the highly anticipated new season of the hit comedy series is in the works. "Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer," Bateman tweeted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IGN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 8
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC