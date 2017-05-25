Analysis of Energy and Tax Proposals in the 2018 Budget Proposal
President Trump released his budget proposal for the 2018 fiscal year on May 23, 2017, and a budget blueprint on March 13, 2017. The Blueprint provides details regarding discretionary funding proposals and the Proposal provides specific mandatory and tax proposals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s...
|May 24
|hiphopfirstlady
|1
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|May 23
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC