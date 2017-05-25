Analysis of Energy and Tax Proposals ...

Analysis of Energy and Tax Proposals in the 2018 Budget Proposal

President Trump released his budget proposal for the 2018 fiscal year on May 23, 2017, and a budget blueprint on March 13, 2017. The Blueprint provides details regarding discretionary funding proposals and the Proposal provides specific mandatory and tax proposals.

