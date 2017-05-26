All Songs +1: Why We're Still Obsessed With Tupac
Two decades after his death, Tupac Shakur is still the headline-generating, record-selling, contentious figure that he was in life. From DJ Funkmaster Flex's recent tearful Tupac rant to the fresh diss tracks it generated in response, our obsession with the legend continues to grow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Sequence: The Funked-Up Legacy of Hip-Hop’s...
|May 24
|hiphopfirstlady
|1
|'Live with Kelly and Ryan' announces guest line...
|May 23
|hav a-blast
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|May 18
|annoyin artist
|38,730
|Hypnotic Brass Ensemble members get a kick out ...
|May 10
|Black is Black
|4
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|May 9
|RiccardoFire
|10
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|May 8
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|May 7
|Brice N Livingston
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC