Alessia Cara teams with DNCE leader Joe Jonas for MMVAs hosting duties
Canadian vocal powerhouse Alessia Cara is pairing with Joe Jonas to host this year's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards. The Brampton, Ont.-raised singer behind hits including "Scars to Your Beautiful" and "Here" is making her debut as an awards show host.
