Adele's Phony 'Manager' Arrested Trying to Score Tickets of Kendrick Lamar
A scam artist tried to score comped $250 concert tickets by pretending to be Adele 's manager ... according to cops who busted the impostor. According to the police report, a man by the name Justin Jackson sent an email to a rep for Kendrick Lamar ... and claimed he was Adele 's manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|8 min
|The Warden
|8
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|3 hr
|MARLONN1029
|38,729
|https://soundcloud.com/asebailey
|20 hr
|Ase Bailey
|1
|After Hip-Hop Backlash, Miley Has Something To Say
|Sun
|Brice N Livingston
|6
|#WordEyeHeard: Joe Budden is Mad Lil Yachty is ...
|May 3
|Reality
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
|From reissues to reunions: What Prince fans can...
|Apr 24
|@Real Kelly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC